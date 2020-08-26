Lenore Spinazola

Lenore A. Spinazola 71 of Schenectady passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was employed for several years with New York State, and later was a dedicated employee for many years with Cambex Corp.in Waltham,MA. working as a Manager. While living in the Boston area, Lenore enjoyed spending time on her boat as much as she could. She also loved and adored her family and two grandchildren. She was a sophisticated woman with a warm heart and a funny sense of humor. She Will be missed dearly. Lenore was predeceased by her father Walter J. Stepnowski ,her step father Chris Christensen, her brother John Stepnowski, and sister Darlene Carlisle, and long time dear friend Jimmy Cosgrove. She is survived by her son; Danny Swenson of East Hurley, NY., her mother; Philamena Christensen and companion (Gary Carlisle),Sisters Susan (Roger) Roberts of Schenectady, and Phyllis Caplinger of Oklahoma City, OK, two brothers; Edward Stepnowski of Portage, IN, and Chris (Karen) Christensen, of Crescent, Ok, and two grandsons Daniel and Conor as well as many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Rotterdam, N.Y. Funeral Services will begin at the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Following will be a Burial at ST. Joseph's Cemetery; 100 Kings Rd. Schenectady, N.Y. Condolences and memories of Lenore may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
