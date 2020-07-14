Leo H. Morris, a lifelong resident of Hagaman and Amsterdam NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Wilkinson Center in Amsterdam, NY. He was 91 years old. Born on June 27th, 1929 in Hagaman, NY, he was of the son of Lithuanian immigrants, the late Ralph Moros and Helen Dudas Moros. Leo was a 1947 graduate of Amsterdam High School and later married his wife Rosalie I Lesniewski Morris of 61 Years on June 22, 1957 She passed away in 2018. Leo proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as a leather worker for the Wood and Hyde Company in Hagaman, NY until his retirement. Leo was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a gardener. Although his greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with his family especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family as well as anyone who knew him will remember him as a kind and gentle soul. He never had a bad word to say and was an extremely patient man. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Rosalie, an infant son Joseph, brothers, John Moros and Ralph Morris, and a sister, Ann Sargalis. Survivors include his two sons, Stephen L. Morris and his wife, Elsie of Farmingville, NY and David P Morris and His wife, Janet of Clarksville, TN, a daughter, Rosemary E Rajter and her husband, John of Tribes Hill, NY, four grandchildren, Michael J Rajter (Jamie), Marcie E. Davey (Peter), Ashley and Matthew Morris, great-grandchildren, Grayson and Camden Rajter and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Stephen's Church, 51 Pawling St Hagaman, NY 12086. At 11 a.m. for the public. Calling hours are private. Burial will follow at the St. Stephen's Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife and infant son Joseph. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Perth Volunteer Fire Company, 4080 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, NY 12010.