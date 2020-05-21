Leo J. Cosgrave Jr., age 83, passed away suddenly at home on May 16, 2020. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Leo and Martina Cosgrave. He was predeceased by his siblings, Walter, Katherine, Ronald, Thomas, Anthony, Marie, Joseph, Gerald and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Joanne Manzer. Leo was honorably discharged from the Army. He retired from the US Postal Service after 37 years of service. He also worked at Hannaford Supermarket for 10 years. Leo was also an avid Mets fan, a member of the Willie Nelson fan club and the American Legion in Niskayuna. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two sisters, Susan Cosgrave Bencivingo and June Cosgrave Keller; children, Kathleen Ivinski (the late John), Elizabeth (Bill) Wittmann, Patrick, Matthew (Heather), Peter (Sandra) Cosgrave; step children, Brenda Salway, Deborah Manzer, and Annette Manzer. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to: The American Legion Niskayuna Post 1092, 1809 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.