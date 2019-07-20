Leo Robert Begley, Sr., 87, of Saratoga Springs, passed into eternal life on July 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Domedion) Begley, whom he was married to for 65 years after a 7 year courtship. Leo was born January 13, 1932 in Wilkes Barre, PA, to the late Angeline Begley and Henry Begliomini. He grew up in Buffalo, NY after moving from Wilkes Barre with his mother, Angeline. He graduated from Canisius College with a Bachelor of Science in economics. During his pre-college years he was a local hero who saved a couple from drowning in Lake Erie. Upon completion of college he served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after four years of active duty. He continued his service in the Marine Corps Reserve, completing his tenure with the rank of Captain. Leo was father to six children, Catherine (Begley) Sanderson (Rick), Leo Robert Begley, Jr. (Michelle), Ann Marie (Begley) Kaye, Mary E. Begley (Robert Townsend), Cara (Begley) Zoltowicz (John), Thomas Broderick Begley (Irene). Grandfather to ten grandchildren; Elizabeth, Laura, Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin, Andrew, Conor, James, Jasmine and Catherine and Great-Grandfather to McKenzie, Taylor and Audrey (Elizabeth). He was a successful sales manager in the construction materials industry. He and his family moved to Clifton Park, NY where he worked for Lane Metal Products in many capacities, including general sales manager. He and Carol lived in Clifton Park for 34 years before moving to Saratoga Springs to retire. Earlier in his career he was appointed executive sec- retary of the New York State Concrete Pipe Association. In Clifton Park he was involved in the community where he was a committeeman for the Republican Party and on the planning board for a time during the CCM construction project. In addition, Leo was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the Korean War Veterans Association and the Clifton Park chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. An avid golfer Leo was a member of various golf leagues in the capital region and a longtime member of McGregor Links Country Club. Leo was also active in sports and for 25 years officiated in the Buffalo area and then for the Tri-County College Football league in the Capital Region. His single most, and proudest achievement, was being the focal point and patriarch, of the Begley Family, all of whom have thrived during the years of his life, and who cherish the memories that he has left behind over the decades of their lives together. The family has requested that instead of offering flowers, donations be made to the charity of your choosing in honor of Leo. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 20, 2019