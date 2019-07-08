Home

Leon "Frenchie" A. Martell, Jr., 87, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Champlain, NY on July 8, 1931, he was the son of the late Leon and Evelyn (Patre) Martell. "Frenchie"-as everyone knew him, loved watching television and was a skilled carpenter by trade whose hobby of building beautiful birdhouses was appreciated by everyone and every bird passing his home. His heart was happiest when he was with his family, as he cherished his grandchildren and great-grandpuppy. Frenchie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty (Moore) Martell. He is also survived by his son, Dale Martell and daughters, Lynn King and Lisa Reyell; his sister, Eleanor Martell; his brother-in-law, William Moore; his grandsons, David King and Kyle Reyell and his great-grandpuppy, Yogi. In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Blain. A private burial with military honors took place at Park View Cemetery last week. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 8, 2019
