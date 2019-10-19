The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Leon "Lenny" Brunez, 73, of Scotia, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on October 16, 2019. Born in Wiesbaden, Germany to Leonid and Klara (Wernyhor) Brunez; at a young age, his family immigrated to America and settled in Syracuse, New York. After high school graduation and education at Syracuse University, Lenny joined the United States Navy in 1966. In 1981, he married the love of his life, the former, Peggy Anderson. Together they shared 38 beautiful years, and will be reunited in heaven's eternity. For over 32 years, Lenny worked as a Institutional Safety & Training Officer for the NYS Department of Corrections in Albany. He also served as a Police Officer for the Hunter Police Department. He was a proud American and veteran. Lenny's kind and loving personality was evident to all that knew him. He enjoyed the comfort of being home with a good book, watching the History channel and NFL, going for motorcycle rides and spending time with his grandchildren and grand-dog, Harper. He loved his family and his savior Jesus Christ. Lenny has been embraced by Jesus and soared into Heaven's Gates. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Nicholas Brunez. Survivors include his wife, Peggy; beloved children, Laura (Nicolaz) Martinez and Nicholas Brunez; grandchildren, Megan, Alexander and Madelyn Martinez; loving sister-in-laws, Gail (Jack) Weininger, Joyce (Bob) Gayne, Linda Harrigan, Joan (Richard) Frederickson and Terri Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20th at 1:30 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Calling hours will be held prior from 12 to 1:30. Memorial contributions may be made in Lenny's name to the . Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
