Leon Edward Sealey, 93, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Terrace Health and Rehabilitation, in Gainesville Florida. He originally moved from New York State in 2016 with his wife, Virginia (deceased 2017), to be closer to family. Leon resided at The Windsor of Gainesville, since it opened in 2018; he was an active member of the Windsor community, leaving many fond memories and friends. Leon was born on December 7, 1925 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania. His parents were Leon and Regina (Cecelski) Sobolewski. Leon graduated from Bloomfield High School (Bloomfield, NJ) where he met his first wife, Lillian Sestilio (deceased 1977). He and Lillian owned and operated a dance studio in upstate New York, which grew into the Tri-City Ballet Guild. Leon was not only a brilliant engineer, but an accomplished tap and ballroom dancer. He assisted his wife in producing several ballets (stage and TV) throughout the Northeastern United States; they had one child, Cynthia (Sealey) Grayson. Leon later married Virginia Mills in Lake George, NY; they resided in the Schenectady area for over 50 years. Sealey was an ensign in the US Navy during WWII, stationed in Honolulu and Japan. He also served in the Merchant Marines. He received his Bachelors in Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, and his Masters in mechanical engineering from MIT. After the war, Sealey worked as a supervisor in the Schenectady (NY) GE Plant, designing, building, and testing turbine engines. He and his wife (Virginia) retired from GE, spending many years together traveling and operating a woodworking and crafts business. Leon will be cremated in Florida and interred in Memory Gardens (Albany, NY). A military service will be performed at the Albany gravesite at a later date. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Grayson, brother, Daniel Sealey, and two grand-daughters, Maria (Grayson) Dalton and Anne Grayson. Condolences may be sent to Cynthia Grayson, 9719 NW 187 Terrace, Alachua, FL 32615.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019