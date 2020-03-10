Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery

Leona A. Butrym

Leona A. Butrym Obituary
Leona A. Butrym, 99, formerly of Albany St., passed away on March 6, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Leonka Butrym. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, and worked at the Watervliet Arsenal and then was a senior clerk at the Department of Motor Vehicle in Albany. Leona was a lifetime member of the former St. Mary's Church. She was predeceased by her late brothers and sister, Sophia Zebrowski, Joseph Butrym, John Butrym, Benjamin Butryn, and Victor Butrym. Leona is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 9 to 10 a.m at the DeLegge Funeral Home, with a service to begin at 10. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to thank Glendale Nursing Home and Community Hospice for their loving care of Leona. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
