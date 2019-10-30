|
Leona E. Pitman, 76, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Albany, NY on November 12, 1942, she was the daughter of William and Liddia Pitman. Leona worked as a housekeeper at the Gideon Putnam in Saratoga Springs for many years. Leona is survived by her loving companion, Arlington Uline, Jr; her step-brothers, Bob Pitman, Jack Pitman and Jeff Pitman; and her extended Uline family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at noon. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Leona may be made to the Community Emergency Corp, Thompson Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael, her nurse Christine, and the entire staff at Saratoga Center for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019