Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Gross


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Gross Obituary
Leona "Lil" Gross, 95, born July 3, 1924, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. A calling hour will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. The full obituary can be found by visiting DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -