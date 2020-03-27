|
Leona Mae (Dunkle) Miller "Mackie" passed away at the age of 94 on March 10, 2020 at The Fulton Center in Gloversville, NY where she was rehabbing after suffering a stroke last November. She was born on May 28, 1925 to the late Delia and William Dunkle. She worked as a LPN at the Wells House in Johnstown, NY and as a MHTA at the O.D. Heck Developmental Center in Niskayuna, NY. She loved watching her sons play basketball, shopping and going out to eat. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Paulette) Miller, Garry Miller, Byron Miller, Dennis (Bridgette) Miller, Darryl Miller; step daughter, Hyacinth "Grace" Miller; 15 Grand Children; 24 Great Grand Children; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E Miller Sr.; sisters, Harriet Lane, Lilian Hardy, Jennie Gibson, Catherine Robinson, Francis "Lolly" Vrooman-Springfield and granddaughter, Latisha Miller. A blessed service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
