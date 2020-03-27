Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Mae "Mackie" (Dunkle) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Mae "Mackie" (Dunkle) Miller Obituary
Leona Mae (Dunkle) Miller "Mackie" passed away at the age of 94 on March 10, 2020 at The Fulton Center in Gloversville, NY where she was rehabbing after suffering a stroke last November. She was born on May 28, 1925 to the late Delia and William Dunkle. She worked as a LPN at the Wells House in Johnstown, NY and as a MHTA at the O.D. Heck Developmental Center in Niskayuna, NY. She loved watching her sons play basketball, shopping and going out to eat. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Paulette) Miller, Garry Miller, Byron Miller, Dennis (Bridgette) Miller, Darryl Miller; step daughter, Hyacinth "Grace" Miller; 15 Grand Children; 24 Great Grand Children; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E Miller Sr.; sisters, Harriet Lane, Lilian Hardy, Jennie Gibson, Catherine Robinson, Francis "Lolly" Vrooman-Springfield and granddaughter, Latisha Miller. A blessed service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -