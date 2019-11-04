Home

Northville Funeral Service Inc
401 Bridge St
Northville, NY 12134
(518) 863-4744
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
1303 State Route 30
Wells, NY
Leonard F. Kilinski, age 94 of Wells, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, NY at St. Mary's Hospital on Christmas Day, 1924 to Raymond and Clara Karaszewski Kilinski. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1303 State Route 30, Wells, NY 12190. Fr. Sony Pulickal as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Len's Memory to the Virginia Hosley Free Library, 1438 NY-30, Wells, NY or the Wells Volunteer Ambulance. Arrangements are in the care of Northville Funeral Service, Inc., 401 Bridge Street, Northville, NY 12134. Please visit the family online condolence website at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
