On May 18th, Leonard Greene, 86, of Scotia passed away at home with his loving family by his side. Len was born to the late Robert and Kathleen (Houlihan) Greene on July 1, 1933 and was raised in Schenectady with his brother, Robert "Doc" Greene who predeceased him. Len graduated from the former St. Columba's High School and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force serving four years during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, Len returned to Schenectady where he attended Siena College. In 1961 Len married Ann Connelly, they soon started their family and thereafter, there was never a dull moment! For over 20 years, Len worked for Genesee Brewing Company where he eventually retired as District Manager. Len's most enjoyable times revolved around sports. A true competitive spirit, he enjoyed supporting his children as they competed, enjoyed competing against them, and taught them the true meaning of sportsmanship. Len was an avid golfer recording seven holes-in-one. A member of both the Schenectady Veterans Club and the Knights of St. John, Len will be remembered by many as a fun loving, quick witted man who rarely missed the opportunity to find the humor in most any situation. Len and Ann enjoyed their winters in Boynton Beach, FL forming many lasting snowbird friendships. Len is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 58 years, Ann Connelly Greene; and his children Diane (Janet) Greene, Margaret "Peggy" (Ray) Pine, Lenny Greene, and Barbara Byrns. A kid at heart himself, Len's grandchildren meant the world to him. Left to cherish his memory are Brittany Pine, Carly (Matt) Bobal, Billy, Rachel and Kelly Pine; Bryce, Brooke and Bridgette Greene and Sydney Byrns. Len is also survived by his sister-in-law Debra Greene and several nieces and nephews. Donations in Len's memory may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or Community Hospice of Schenectady, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205. Funeral services will be private.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.
