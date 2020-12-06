Leonard Porter, age 91, former long-time resident of Charles Street in Ballston Lake, NY, died at peace surrounded by those he loved on December 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing and Retirement Center in Scotia, NY. He was born on May 16, 1929 in Montpelier, VT and was the son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Ellis) Porter. Leonard married Sue S. Porter on December 22, 1956 and together they initially settled in Montpelier, VT before relocating to Ballston Lake where they raised their family. Survivors include his children, Helen Porter, Allen and Janet (Ellison) Porter, Mark and Madge (Apolinar) Porter, Steven and Lisa (Aaronson) Porter and David Porter; 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Leonard is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sue S. Porter. Leonard was an educated man, with degrees in Paleoecology and Geology. He shared his love for the sciences as a teacher, first with the Montpelier Public Schools and later as a long-time science teacher in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District. His accomplishments were shared and recognized in 1974 when he was presented with the Edison Science Citation for Distinguished Service in Science Education. Outside of his work, Leonard served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard with the 105th Armored Infantry. In addition, Leonard was a history buff, accomplished model ship builder and author. He also had a passion for making toy planes and ships from popsicle sticks which were well known and widely distributed to the youth of the area. Leonard was involved in his community, serving in many leadership positions with the BH-BL Rotary Club and as a long-time beloved member of Burnt Hills United Methodist Church. Calling hours and Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Rotary Club, PMB 146, 690 Saratoga Road, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 or to the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Dr., Glenville, NY 12302. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Leonard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
