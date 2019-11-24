|
|
Mr. Leonard R. Logan, 70, of Nellis Road, Fort Plain, New York died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Albany Medical Center Hospital, following a long illness. Born on February 2, 1949 in Niskayuna, NY, he was the son of Thomas Logan and Mabel A. Harppinger Logan. He attended Fort Plain High School. He had been a resident of the local area since 1964, previously residing in Schenectady. Leonard was the Owner and Operator of Logan Farms. He enjoyed coyote and deer hunting, going to his private campground, and riding around looking at crops. His brother, Arthur "Art" Logan predeceased him on March 12, 2010 and his brother, James Logan predeceased him on November 19, 2014. Leonard is survived by his former wife, Linda Logan; children, Reed B. Logan, Greg J. Logan, Kristan F. Logan, Land J. Logan; brothers, Thomas R. Logan, Edward Logan; sisters, Valerie Sutton, Pamela Hawkes, Kolleen Logan, Suzzette Logan, Roxanne Logan; 7 grandchildren, including his business partner and grandson, Logan E. Beck; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY with Caleb Knoblauch officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Ephratah Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Leonard R. Logan at www.houghtalingandsmith.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019