Leonard Zullo, 84, born in Mechanicville, NY to Mary Cimino and Antonio Zullo, passed on March 12, 2019 at Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife, Elissa Sauer Zullo, of 64 years as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cynthia, Mark,(Judy), Daniel, David, (Sara),Danielle (John), Allison and Madison along with his sister, Dr. Frances Hess (Wayne) and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his oldest child, Theresa. Len earned two Masters of Education from SUNY Oswego, The College of St. Rose and Union College. He taught for 22 years and was also a well known Realtor in both NY and FL holding licenses for over 4 decades. Len was passionate about travel and shared his numerous adventures over 5 continents with many family members and friends. A celebration of life open house will be held on Sundaym March 17th at 28 Amethyst Avenue, Naples, FL 34114 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated to Avow Hospice whose care was instrumental to his quality of life for many months. 239-261-4404. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019