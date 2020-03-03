Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Leonella Welch, 92, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Camillo and Nicoletta Pitaccio. Leonella was a lifelong resident of Schenectady, and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Robert Welch. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Patrick) Mahoney, and son, David (Lisa) Welch, sister Mary (Fernando) Schiazza, grandchildren, Christopher and Kelly Mahoney, MacKenzie and Elizabeth Welch, niece MaryAnn (Keith) Cady, and grand-niece Maranda Bowers, as well as several other nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 4 from 10 to 11, with a Service at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. To leave a special message for the family, please visit Newcomeralbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
