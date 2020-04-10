|
|
Our beloved Lee passed suddenly and went to heaven on April 6, 2020. Lee is survived by her husband, partner in crime and best friend, Pieter R. Westervelt. Her daughter, Natalie (Westervelt) Longo, son-in-law, Thomas Longo, and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Her much loved cats, Casey and Tigger. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Marie Santone, her sister, Norene Helm and her step-son, James G. Westervelt, and aunt, Dorothy Matthews. Also predeceased by beloved friends, Rita Marotta and Marilyn Shuler. Lee was born on May 5, 1943 and raised in Niskayuna, New York. She graduated from Niskayuna High School. After highschool she dreamed of going to NYC and doing illustrations. She was incredibly gifted and artistic. She never went. Her desire to be in her familiar surroundings and near people she loved won out. A shy homebody at heart. She met the love of her life and married Pieter in 1966. Soon after they settled in Scotia, New York and have lived there ever since. She worked for Gifford Abstract for 51 years. She absolutely loved her job and the people that she worked with. When you worked for Gifford Abtract you were family. In her spare time, she loved quilting, needlepoint, gardening, spending time with her pets. Her biggest love was spending time with her husband. Camp was their favorite place. They fished, hiked, snow shoed and relaxed. Many card games transpired there with their good friends, the Marottas, Shulers and Basiles. The classic Does vs Bucks card games will go down in history. A very special thanks to Nephews, Andrew Helm, Steve Helm and wife Melissa, who have provided much support, love and care through the years. Thank you to very dear family friends, Thomas and Nancy Gifford, Steve and Barbara Schraver, Robert Marotta and David Marotta. All of you, in your individual ways, brought great joy, friendship and comfort to Lee and our family. Thank you to Cheryl Flahive and Angelika Farina (and dog Hershey), who added friendship, laughter and care to her everyday life while taking care of her beloved Pieter. Also, the wonderful people of Hospice who, while caring for Pieter, gave tremendous emotional support to Lee. Arrangements are private with the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville, New York. A special Celebration of Life mass will be scheduled in future when permitted. Donations may be made in Lee's memory to The Animal Protection Foundation of Glenville and Hospice. For condolences, please visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020