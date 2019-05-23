Leroy (Lee) Suggs, 77, passed away on Saturday, May 18th. Born on October 14, 1941 in Kinston, North Carolina, Lee was the son of the late Lonnie and Bettie (Rodgers) Suggs. He moved with his family to Albany in 1945 and was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School, Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC, and Marywood University in Scranton, PA. Lee resided in Schenectady, where he and his wife, Linda, raised their family. He was employed for over 35 years by the State of New York as a social worker and youth counselor. One of Lee's biggest passions was tennis. He enjoyed playing and watching, and spread that love to his family, including to his late nephew, Guy Mallory. He attended the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in New York City on many occasions. Lee dedicated much of his time to coaching his children's soccer, basketball, and football teams. He was an active volunteer in the community and shared his enthusiasm for African drumming at the Hamilton Hill Arts Center. He enjoyed listening to classic R&B and jazz, as well as watching science fiction movies and TV. Lee was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Nothing made him happier than being with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda, and their three children, Cynthia (Alana), Micah (Victoria), and Aaron (Annie). Lee adored his four grandsons, Marcus, Alexander, Calvin, and Wyatt. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Mallory, William Suggs, and Francine Dickson; nieces and nephews: Lovonia Mallory, Douglas (Lonnie) Mallory, Van Suggs, Donna Porterfield, William Suggs Jr., Matthew Terwilliger, and Amelia Park; and numerous other friends and family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home (343 New Karner Road, Colonie). A memorial ceremony will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lee's name to the Hamilton Hill Arts Center (409 Schenectady St, Schenectady, NY 12307). Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019