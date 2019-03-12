Leslie Ann Page, 73, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on March 9, 2019 in Schenectady, New York. Leslie was born in Lansingburgh, New York, on June 22, 1945 and was educated in Lansingburgh schools. She was a sunbeam to all who knew her, a dedicated Yankees fan (and general sports fan) who kept meticulous statistics each season. She was "mother" to a wide range of well-dressed and treasured dolls, loved singing, particularly holiday carols as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She was proud of her sturdy memory and particularly enjoyed reciting "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and 1 Corinthians 13, which she always called "the love chapter." She journaled regularly, enjoyed outings with her ARC staff and couldn't get enough pink in her life, wearing her favorite color as frequently as she could. Among the highlights of her life were a biography she wrote and sent to Mickey Mantle who returned his thanks with a signed picture, summer trips first with family and then later to ARC Camp Wilton. She was never happier than when she sat with "a highball" (a glass of Coke) by her side and some snacks at family gatherings. And she never wanted to miss a day of "program" at Princetown Ridge Day Services where she pursued a wide range of interests and activities. Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Richard James Page, Jr., Norma Jane Gray Page and brother-in-law, Alan DeTeso. She is survived by her loving sisters, Jacquelyn DeTeso and Jo Page. She also leaves to mourn nieces and nephews, Jeffrey DeTeso (Tracy VanAkin), Rachel DeTeso Mathis (David), Christian DeTeso (Sarah), Madeleine Page and Linnea Page. Her surviving great-nieces and nephews are William DeTeso, Sophie and David Jesse Mathis, Nathan Holt, Grace and Anthony DeTeso. She resided at ARC group home, Stuart House in Schenectady and worked at Princetown Ridge Day Services until her passing and is mourned and missed by residents and staff alike. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spiegletown. A service to celebrate her life will follow immediately, officiated by the Revs. Dustin Wright and Jo Page; interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, NY. The Page family welcomes donations to Schenectady ARC or Camp Wilton. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary