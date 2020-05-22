Leslie H. Lenhardt, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19th at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, Leslie was the son of the late Howard and Lucille Lenhardt and a graduate of the former Draper high School. A former Town of Rotterdam employee, Leslie worked for the General Electric Company for more than 37 years in Steam Turbine prior to his retirement. Leslie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He also was a member of the GE Quarter Club. Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Edna (Lawyer) Lenhardt, his sons, Mark Lenhardt of Schenectady and Gary (Teddi Jo) Lenhardt of Rotterdam, a brother, David (Sharon) Lenhardt of Florida, his grandchildren, Daniel and Patrica and nieces, Becky and Darcey. Due to COVID -19 restrictions all service will be held private. Interment will be at Schenectady Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for Leslie's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 22, 2020.