Leslie H. Lenhardt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie H. Lenhardt, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19th at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, Leslie was the son of the late Howard and Lucille Lenhardt and a graduate of the former Draper high School. A former Town of Rotterdam employee, Leslie worked for the General Electric Company for more than 37 years in Steam Turbine prior to his retirement. Leslie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He also was a member of the GE Quarter Club. Leslie is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Edna (Lawyer) Lenhardt, his sons, Mark Lenhardt of Schenectady and Gary (Teddi Jo) Lenhardt of Rotterdam, a brother, David (Sharon) Lenhardt of Florida, his grandchildren, Daniel and Patrica and nieces, Becky and Darcey. Due to COVID -19 restrictions all service will be held private. Interment will be at Schenectady Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for Leslie's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved