Lester R. Nathan, 91, longtime Niskayuna resident, died peacefully on August 25, four weeks after a fast-growing lymphoma was found. Born in Albany, Lester married Eileen Jaffe in 1949. After college, he served two years in the Army. The couple returned to Albany to raise daughter Ronel and son Jeffrey. They moved to Niskayuna in 1963. Lester ran The Linen Chest, a downtown Albany store that later moved to Latham and also opened in Mohawk Mall. Many years later, Lester closed his stores to become a small-business turnaround consultant. During his final 25 years, Lester worked only with independent pharmacists across the country. He also served on the Board of the Niskayuna Co-Op. Tennis was an integral part of Lester's life; he played frequently until his recent illness. Lester is survived by his wife and children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He donated his body to Albany Medical College. A Celebration of Lester's Life will be held in September. For those wishing to remember him, please make a donation in his name to either Planned Parenthood (www.weareplannedparenthood.org) or 15-LOVE, a local nonprofit benefitting youth tennis programs (www.15love.org/donate; click "Donate" button on right).
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019