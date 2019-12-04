|
Lewis B. Geene, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on November 30, 2019. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Andrew and Welthy (Bradbury) Geene. Lewis attended Clifton High School in Clifton, New Jersey and went on the proudly defend his country in the Navy in WWII from 1943-1949. He received a purple heart as a result of his bravery, resulting in a wound, during the Battle of Okinawa. Lewis married his beloved wife Gladys (Martin) Geene on July 3, 1948. Together they raised their family and had a wonderful marriage until her passing on October 19, 1995. Lewis and his family moved to Charlotteville, New York in 1950 and in 1968 they moved to Glenville, where he lived until his passing. Lewis worked at General Electric in Schenectady for 34 years as a Machinist, retiring in 1986. He found a friendship and married Ruth (Matthews) Geene on June 16, 2001. Together they shared many happy times until her passing on June 29, 2012. He was an active member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a part of the bible study there. Lewis was also a life time member of the East Glenville Fire Department as well as the Glenville Senior Center and a former member of the Scotia Elks Club. Lewis was a puzzle enthusiast and loved playing cards as well as watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy daily. Above all he loved the time he spent with his family and will be greatly missed by all, especially his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his children Dale Roe, Stephen Geene (Lydia), Donna Geene and Debra Kelso (Frank). He was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and two more great great grandchildren on the way. Lewis is also survived by his sisters, Naomi Alessi (the late Harry) and Betty Ann Stein (the late Jack) and brother Thomas Geene (Pat). Many extended family members also survive. Lewis was predeceased by his brother, David Geene (Nell), son, in-law, Louis Roe and daughter in-law, Barbara Geene. Calling hours for Lewis will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 3pm at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50 Burnt Hills, NY 12027. Interment with military honors will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lewis' name may be sent to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027, the East Glenville Fire Department, 433 Saratoga Road Glenville, NY 12302 or a . Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019