Lewis Jones

Lewis Eric Jones, 77, of Broadalbin, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church. Final burial with military honors will be at Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church or Kennyetto Volunteer Fire Company, in care of the funeral home.



