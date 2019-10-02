|
|
Lila O'Regan, 95, a longtime resident of Glenville, NY, died on September 18, 2019, on Hilton Head Island, SC. She was born Lila Elizabeth Taubert in Chicago, Illinois, on November 6, 1923, to the late Robert and Frances Taubert. After graduating in 1944 from St. Luke's School of Nursing, Newburgh, NY, as a Registered Nurse, she served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps during WWII. She married Terence O'Regan in December 1945 and they enjoyed 60 years together. She is survived by her sons, Terence, Jeffrey (Trish) and Richard, her daughter, Susan Murphy and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Terry and her brother, Robert Taubert. She led a full, active and interesting life. Her strength, wisdom and kindness will be greatly missed. She will be interred at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019