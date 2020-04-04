|
|
Dr. Lilia S. Guzman, 89, of Glenville passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at her home with loving family members at her side. She was a graduate of University of Santo Tomas, College of Medicine and Surgery, Manila, Philippines. She had her specialty training at Fordham Hospital, Bronx, New York. She came to Ellis hospital as a Teaching Fellow in Internal Medicine, continued on until her retirement as a full-time physician in the Department of Medicine, Cardiology. She was a member of the AMA, fellow emeritus, American College of Chest Physicians, member of the Schenectady Medical Society and recipient of the Notable Americans of the Bicentennial Era award. She loved poetry and wrote some books. She is survived by her brother, Rolando S. Guzman, Sr. and wife Estrella, her sister, Lourdes S. Guzman and husband Mohamed; her nephews, Rollie (Tina) Guzman, Angelo (Barbara) Guzman, Joel Guzman, PH; Jose (Regina) Guzman, Jose (Cherry) Guzman, Joel (Jennifer) Guzman, cherished grandchildren, Anthony and Emily, Kristine and Nate, Tommy, Morgan, Lorenz, Marian, Dylan, Mirabella, greatgrandchild, Esmeralda, and several other cherished relatives who will always remember the kindness of her heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Ellis Hospital. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, services are private for the family. Interment will be at Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial services will be held later in the year for relatives and friends when it is appropriate. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020