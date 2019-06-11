Lillian C. Neal, age 98, passed away on Sunday, June 9, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York. Lillian was born in Schenectady, New York on October 7, 1920 to Frederick and Lillian Dewar. Lillian graduated from Nott Terrace High School and went on to train to be a Licensed Practical Nurse. Lillian married George Neal on May 3, 1941 and they shared 71 happy years together until George's death in 2012. Lillian worked at various jobs during the early years of her marriage including working at nursing homes and working at Lakeside Farm Cider Mill during the fall seasons. Lillian and George also owned a wholesale butter, egg and cheese store in Schenectady during the 1970's. Besides her husband, Lillian was predeceased by her two sons, Dean Neal and Bruce Neal. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard) Golden of Burnt Hills, New York, daughters-in-law, Donna Neal of Rotterdam, NY and Pam Neal Berube of Round Lake, NY. Lillian has four grandchildren, Corey (Deb) Golden of Burnt Hills, Neal (Sue) Golden of Charlton, NY, Derek Neal of Albany, NY and Kelly (Chris) Tarr of Hadley, MA and one great-granddaughter, Dana Golden of Charlton, NY. Lillian is also blessed to have eight "grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the heart" to share her life, Justin (Kim) Berube of Clifton Park, NY, Erica (Josh) Vincek of Saratoga Springs, NY, Carley (Mike) Kirk of Flint, Michigan, Crystal Watkins of Burnt Hills, NY, Bryce Lee of Florida, Evan Pangiarella of Saratoga Springs, NY, Rylie Berube of Clifton Park, NY and Benjamin Vincek of Saratoga Springs, NY. Lillian is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Lillian was involved in 4-H and JO-EL-BA chapter of Cooperative Extension in the early 50's. In the later years, Lillian was a member of two chapters of Home Bureau in Schenectady County: Krafters and Lakesiders. She served on the Board of Schenectady County Home Bureau as Community Service Chairman for over 50 years. Lillian was also an active member of the Ballston Spa Senior Citizens for many years. Lillian loved to do crafts and usually got her husband involved in them in some capacity. She was a lover of all animals. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 12th from 5 to 7 PM at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Funeral Services Thursday, June 13th at 10 a.m., followed by interment at historical Jonesville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, New York 12020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary