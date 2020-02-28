|
Lillian L. Jankowski aka "Spot", age 85, died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House on February 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Lil was born in Wheeling, WV on September 5, 1934 and was the daughter of the late George and Barbara Lubic. Lil attended high school at the Saint Joseph's Academy in Wheeling and she was a true trailblazer, rejecting the typical post-high school educational offerings for women of her time. It took her seven years to put herself through the College of Steubenville, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mathematics in 1959. After graduation Lillian worked as a Computer Programmer for General Electric in Schenectady, NY, and it was there that she joined the Schenectady Winter Sports Club. She loved to hike and to ski, and it was through the SWC that Lil met her late husband, Joseph C. Jankowski. They shared a love of skiing and the outdoors, which ultimately led them to purchase land, build a home, and raise their daughter in Stowe, VT. They put their whole hearts into building their home, and it became a hub of entertaining friends and family alike throughout the years. Always inquisitive, Lil was a lover of facts and science. She was an avid reader, a Scrabble aficionado and she loved trivia, word games, and completing the New York Times Sunday Crossword puzzle every week. Scientists and scholars were her heroes as evidenced by the infamous Albert Einstein poster that always hung in her home. Lil was a true scholar. She never stopped learning, always looking up online courses or reading books to grow her wide breadth of knowledge, which always helped her when watching Jeopardy. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Mary (husband Phil) Camp of Wayland, MA and Stowe, VT; her adored grandchildren, Andrew (wife Cassidy) Camp of South Portland ME, Geoffrey Camp of Wayland MA, and Elizabeth Camp of Burlington, VT; her dear siblings, Nancy (husband Don) Shuman of Stevenson Ranch, CA, Mary Jane Hines of Wheeling, WV, John (wife Lynn) Lubic of Ashburn, VA, and Bill (wife Sherry) Lubic of Asheville, NC; sister-in-law, Pat Jankowski of Charlton, NY, sister-in-law, Irene Jankowski of Charlton, NY; and as well as a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Interment will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with her husband in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont—in an effort to enable all families to find peace and comfort in their loved ones' final days.https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Lillian's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020