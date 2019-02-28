Lillian Rose Corbo, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, NY. Lillian was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late Dominick Corbo and Josephine (Grottola) Corbo. A graduate of Nott Terrace High School, Lillian worked as a secretary at the General Electric Company for over 40 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at many nursing homes just to keep busy. Always a devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Columbus and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Churches as well as a member of their rosary societies. She attended mass as often as she could get a ride and sometimes walking if the weather permitted. As part of a large, loving Italian family, Lillian enjoyed holiday gatherings at the home she shared with her late sister, Josephine Mary and their dog, Smokey. Anisette was always on the table, and a glass at bedtime continued as her nightly ritual. Many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends were always invited and will remember her for the love and generosity she gave. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers. Calling hours will be Friday, from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady. Interment will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lillian's name to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a special message for Lillian's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary