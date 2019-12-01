|
|
Lillian S. Goodspeed, 79, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Niskayuna on July 27, 1940, Lillian was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Frye. She was the devoted wife to the late Bruce D. Goodspeed together they shared 36 years until his passing in 2003. Lillian was the owner of Goodspeed Antiques for 30 years and enjoyed going to numerous antique shows across NY state, especially Brimfield the largest of them all. Any Thursday you could catch her playing her favorite game of cards with friends and family. She often like to go over to the rivers casino to play the slots and cards. If you saw mom out running around, she always had a big smile and greeted you with a huge hug. She was a vivacious, warmhearted and fun-loving woman. Moms personality and smile filled the room. She took pride in giving a family home to help all who needed a mom. Lillian had a special appreciation for nature and animals. She would spend her days with her loving family, friends and her fur baby, Lucky. Lillian is survived by her children, Brenda Budka (Mark), Michael Goodspeed (Marie), Robert Goodspeed (Colleen), Patti West (Chuck), and Tammie Goodspeed (Joe), also survived by her sisters Myrtle and Effie, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a celebration of life will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home that evening. Lillian's request that any donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019