Lillian Stern, of Schenectady and Deerfield Beach, FL, died on April 24, 2020, following a fall. She was 100 years old, as clever, quick, sharp, and politically engaged as ever. Born in 1920 on Second Avenue in Manhattan, she was the daughter of Benjamin Seligson and Harriet Litwer Seligson, proprietor and chef of "the best vegetarian restaurant in New York State." In 1931, the family moved to the Bronx, where Lillian attended James Monroe High School. She graduated from City College and got her masters degree in education from SUNY Oneonta. At the end of World War II, Lillian met at a USO dance Lewis Stern, a Columbia University engineering student enrolled through the U.S. Navy. They married in 1946 and soon after moved to Scotia when Lew joined GE as an electrical engineer. They had two children, Janet and David, who attended school in Burnt Hills. And it was in the BH-BL Central School District that Lillian began her new career, teaching elementary school for 16 years. Lillian loved teaching and "enjoyed making learning fun," right up to her retirement in 1982. "Fun" is also the way Lillian is remembered by several generations of her family and by her hundreds of friends. She loved meeting new people and was curious about everyone. Lillian's enthusiasm, vitality, playfulness, and ability to tell a good story drew everyone to her like a magnet. Her zeal extended to a profound engagement with and deep appreciation for Schenectady's cultural institutions, including Union College, the Unitarian Society, Proctor's, and the public library. Lillian loved conversation, movies, dancing, music, plays, books, tennis, bridge, MSNBC, good hot soup, and puzzles and games. Her fervor for Scrabble was known far and wide. Until she was 99, she was playing online Scrabble, alternating 7 opponents at a time. She played tennis into her 90s and was part of a play reading group at the time of her death. Lillian handed down to her children a passion for movies and a fascination with language. She composed witty and clever song lyrics and poems to commemorate special occasions, the last one in a card celebrating her son-in-law's birthday, which he received in the mail on the day she died. Lillian loved her siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends and was game for anything, including halo therapy in a Himalayan salt cave just months before her death. In her late 90s, a friend introduced her to Bloody Marys; thereafter, she urged anyone who visited her to join her in a drink. But Lillian was also intensely involved with sociopolitical groups and was a charter member of RID (Remove the Intoxicated Driver), the Capital District Humanist Society, and the Progressive Forum in Deerfield Beach. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Lew, in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Janet, and son-in-law, George; her son, David; and her cherished grandchildren, Bree and Ian and their spouses, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rhoda Mantel, Shirley Binder, and Arnold Seligson. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm); Action against Hunger (https://www.actionagainsthunger.org/take-action/donate); or a New York State food bank of one's choice. Although a conventional memorial service is not possible at this time, Lillian's 100th birthday was celebrated by her extended family in January over 3 days. She loved every minute of it.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 18, 2020.