Linda A. Mallard, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Gateway House of Peace following a 10 month illness. A lifelong area resident, Linda was born in Niskayuna on November 5th, 1948 to the late Marilyn (Cannice) Cser and Joseph Lalak. She graduated from Orlo School of Beauty and Russell Sage College with a bachelor's degree in Art. Linda owned and operated Heirlooms Antiques and Collectibles in Clifton Park, Rotterdam and Albany for over 12 years until her retirement in 2003. Prior to that she was district manager with Merri Mac Home Parties, she opened the credit card division locally for Sears, was a manager of Olan Mills Portrait Studio and for a number of years was a model with a modeling agency. Linda was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Schenectady. She was an art enthusiast and started and taught an after school arts program at St. John the Evangelist School for several years. She was a past member of the Clifton Park Business and Professional Association. Linda will be remembered for her fun loving zest for life and as a loving mother, sister and friend. She is survived by her sons, David P. Matteo (Kristin) and Mark A. Matteo (Phyllis Fazzone); her daughter, Jessica R. (Matteo) Petraccione (Vincent), grandchildren, Teresa (Matteo) Cheiffo (Dennis), Sean, Mark and Ryan Matteo and Sal Fazzone (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Chieffo and Gianni Fazzone. She also leaves behind her sisters, Debbie (Lalak) Gerhardt (John), Michele (Cser) Scrom (Jeff) and Amy Maxfield; one "God daughter", Lisa Rosen; lifelong friends, Pat Bruso, and Chris Schmeelke; as well as her beloved dogs, Chloe, Baby, Chancy and Precious. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin Saturday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, State St., Schenectady with Fr. Peter Schofield officiating. Interment will be at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or Community Hospice at communityhospice.org or to the Animal Protective Foundation at animalprotective.org. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share a message of condolence, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.