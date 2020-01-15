The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bressette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bressette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Bressette Obituary
Linda Bressette, 68, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bernard C. and Florence (Kovarovic) LaCross. A 1969 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, she later attended Schenectady County Community College for Technology. She will always be remembered for her creativity and artistic ability. Linda was a do-it-yourself kind of woman who accomplished many renovation projects in her home, as well as outside gardening and landscaping. For many years she worked at Clifton Park's Home Depot as their talented Kitchen Designer. In her spare time, she enjoyed being active outdoors or spending quality time with her cherished family. Predeceased by her siblings, Bernard and Virginia LaCross. She is survived by her loving children, Stephanie (Kyle) Folk, Mackenzie LaCross and Joshua Bressette; beloved grandchildren, Remy Folk and Isla Isabella; sister, Patricia LaCross-Walker; as well as her loyal feline companion, Edgar. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Saturday, January 18th from 11 to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Full obituary at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now