|
|
Linda Bressette, 68, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bernard C. and Florence (Kovarovic) LaCross. A 1969 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, she later attended Schenectady County Community College for Technology. She will always be remembered for her creativity and artistic ability. Linda was a do-it-yourself kind of woman who accomplished many renovation projects in her home, as well as outside gardening and landscaping. For many years she worked at Clifton Park's Home Depot as their talented Kitchen Designer. In her spare time, she enjoyed being active outdoors or spending quality time with her cherished family. Predeceased by her siblings, Bernard and Virginia LaCross. She is survived by her loving children, Stephanie (Kyle) Folk, Mackenzie LaCross and Joshua Bressette; beloved grandchildren, Remy Folk and Isla Isabella; sister, Patricia LaCross-Walker; as well as her loyal feline companion, Edgar. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Saturday, January 18th from 11 to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Full obituary at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020