Linda C. Price
Linda C. Price, 68, passed away at home on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady to the late Carl Taber and Florence Swint. She was married to Joseph C. Price. Together they lived in the area for over 30 years. Linda received her GED from Washington Irving High School. She would then work as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide with the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Joseph Price, her brother, David Taber, her sons; Delvan D. Rhodes and Dan Price, her grandson, Zaine Rhodes, her daughter-in-law, Nicole Martell, and many friends and relatives. A memorial service will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main Street Delanson, NY 12053. Linda will be laid to rest at Braman Corners Union Cemetery in Duanesburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, or to the America Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
White-Van Buren Funeral Home
White-Van Buren Funeral Home
1779 Main Street
Delanson, NY 12053
(518) 895-2380
