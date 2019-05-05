Linda D. Aalto, 76, of Raylinsky Lane, passed away after complications due to surgery on Thursday, May 02, 2019, at St Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. Linda was born March 2, 1943, in Troy, NY, daughter of the late Walter "Coby" and Anelia Weir Roman. Linda was a graduate of Mechanicville High School, Class of 1960, and Mildred Elly School, Albany, NY. Linda joined the Watervliet Arsenal's Benet Laboratory in 1962, where she was employed as a secretary and later as a Program Analyst in both the Development and Research Branches. Retiring in 1994 after 25 years of dedicated service, Linda then worked for the Law Firms of John H. Ciulla, Jr. and Andrea J. DiDomenico, and the Saratoga County Public Defender's Office, from which she retired in July 2018. Linda's primary focus had always been on her immediate and extended family, with special focus and devotion towards her four sons. Many of Linda's favorite times were spent in her kitchen with her husband Peter working on the newspaper crossword puzzle, visiting and talking on the phone with family and friends, and making tomato sauce using their garden's home grown tomatoes. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Peter Aalto, whom she married on October 16, 1981; her brothers Thomas (Donna) Roman of Oswego, NY, and Michael (Rita) Roman of Mechanicville; her four children, Michael (Elissa) DeVito of Preston, CT; Charles (Karolyn) DeVito of Stillwater, Jeffrey (Charlene) DeVito of Winston-Salem, NC; Paul J. DeVito of Mechanicville and their father, Linda's first husband, Charles DeVito, her grandchildren; Samantha, Emily, and Alexa DeVito, Coby and Gracie DeVito, and Arabella, Joseph, Vincent and Derrick DeVito, her stepdaughter Catherine Moreno and children Ryan and Carissa of Fort Worth, TX and stepson Frederick Aalto and children Megan, Freddy and Grace of Eagle, CO, as well as numerous cousins and her only surviving Aunt, Stepha Vega of Stillwater. Linda's family would like to provide a special thanks to the fine, dedicated nurses of St Peter's ICU and those of Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Calling Hours will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St , Mechanicville , NY 12118 . A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Washington Square ,Albany , NY 12205 in loving memory of Linda D. Aalto. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for condolences and directions. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019