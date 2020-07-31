1/1
Linda DiJohn Vernon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Vernon, 90, of Rotterdam, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella DiJohn. She worked for the Department of Motor Vehicle for over 35 years, and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Linda was was very family orientated and loved to cook and care for others. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Vernon. Linda is survived by her daughter, Christine and her husband Larry Wilkins, brothers, John (Ann) DiGiandomenico, Raymond (Valerie) DiGiandomenico, sister, Connie (Chester) Bruce, grandchildren, Thomas Wilkins, and Jamie Dominy, and great-granddaughters, Lylah and Paisley. Calling yours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may make a contribution to Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY 12117. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Delegge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved