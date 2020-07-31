Linda Vernon, 90, of Rotterdam, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella DiJohn. She worked for the Department of Motor Vehicle for over 35 years, and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Linda was was very family orientated and loved to cook and care for others. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Vernon. Linda is survived by her daughter, Christine and her husband Larry Wilkins, brothers, John (Ann) DiGiandomenico, Raymond (Valerie) DiGiandomenico, sister, Connie (Chester) Bruce, grandchildren, Thomas Wilkins, and Jamie Dominy, and great-granddaughters, Lylah and Paisley. Calling yours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may make a contribution to Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY 12117. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.