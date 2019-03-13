Linda L. Dlugosz, 77, entered her eternal home on March 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born to Anthony and Leona Giordano on December 8, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois. She married the late James Emhart in 1957 and together they had three children. Linda graduated with a degree in Cosmetology in 1989. She lived in Southern California until 2007 when she relocated to Amsterdam. Linda lived locally until last August when she moved to Sweetwater, Texas to be cared for by her daughter, Sally. Linda is survived by her children, Kim (Chris) Sawicki of West Charlton, NY, Sally Dlugosz of Sweetwater, TX, and Robin Allsbrook of Azusa CA; her grandchildren, Laura (Matt) Kulbako, Cassandra (Joshua) Norton, Donald Overbaugh Jr., Anne Sawicki (Sean Walsh), Michael Dlugosz, Shandy (Mike) Miller, and Ashley Gross (Olegario Lopez); step grandchildren, Veronica (Dan) Gillman, and Chris (Jen) Sawicki, her sister Patricia Christopher of LaVerne, CA, and sister-in-law, Christine Giordano of Walnut, CA; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Giordano in 2008. Linda was a loving and dedicated single mom who worked tirelessly to provide a loving home for her children. Working as a waitress when her children were young, she always provided for them first, even when that meant she wouldn't have a winter coat. Linda made sure birthdays and holidays were celebrated to the fullest with her family. She created wonderful memories for her children, even walking several blocks in the dead of winter carrying cupcakes for an elementary school birthday celebration. Linda will be remembered for her strength of character, her love and dedication to her children, and her willingness to help people in need. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15th at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, NY from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a memorial service following promptly at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Tribes Hill, NY. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to Kindred Hospice Care, 1665 Antilley Rd., Ste 300, Abilene, TX 79606. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary