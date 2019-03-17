Linda Lee (Looman) Liggett of Scotia, peacefully left us on March 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John Liggett Sr.; her son, John Liggett Jr. (Kimberly); her sweet pea (granddaughter), Sophia Liggett; her sister, Susan DeWijk and her mother-in-law, Doris Liggett. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Patrica and Chet Looman; her brother, Chet and her daughter, Jacqueline. Linda graduated Scotia Glenville High School in 1968 and continued at Hudson Valley Community College with a degree in accounting. She was dedicated to caring for her family. She didn't live a large and loud life but she humbly walked through her time here making sure she took care of those she loved and took every effort to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. She enjoyed her trips with Jackie to Cape Cod in the summer and relaxing days at Sacandaga Lake. Linda was a lover of Stephen King and his novels. She loved to play video games and she would show you no mercy when she played. She was kind, generous, and not afraid to break out in a random song and dance when the mood struck her. She treasured her 30+ years working at Sacandaga Elementary and the Scotia Glenville Senior High schools. She loved seeing all the sweet kids' faces and then the young adults when she moved up to the high school library. It was there, at the high school library, that she encouraged a new section of books in the genre of Anime and graphic novels that the kids checked out faster than they came in. When she retired from the high school that section of the library was dedicated to her in her honor. Linda requested a private gathering to remember her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Linda Liggett SG memorial book fund" to which more books can be placed in the anime and graphic novel section. Checks can be mailed to: First National Bank of Scotia, 240 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary