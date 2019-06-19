"And the peace of God, which surpasses every thought, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:7, HCSB) Linda Legnante, 72, went to join her beloved husband Jack in the arms of the Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born in Niskayuna, NY to the late Robert J and Joyce Murphy. Linda retired from the Ballston Spa Central Schools, Ballston Spa, NY, where she was loved by many of the children she delivered safely to and from school daily. Linda trusted the Word of God and knew the Lord was her Deliverer. "He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble: I will deliver him, and honor him." (Psalm 91:15, KJV) Linda recognized that the Lord had faithfully delivered her from many trials and tribulations. On June 16, the Lord honored the desires of her heart and delivered her from this earthly realm and transitioned her to her new home in heaven. She was predeceased by her husband Jack L. Legnante who died on May 16, 2000 and her brother Dennis Murphy. Survivors include her daughter Angela Nadeau of NC; her sons Robert (Kristi) Legnante of NC, Travis Legnante of NY and Kory (Lindsey Marcinkiewicz) Legnante of NY; her sister Charlene (Raymond) Ellis; her grandchildren Bryce McIntosh, Joshua Legnante, Brooke Legnante, Megan Legnante; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Abbey. Linda requested an intimate funeral and burial. For those who knew Linda in her fruitful journey with us, her committal service will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out in Linda's name to Steve Caporizzos's Pet Connection and sent to 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY, 12204. Arrangements by Mevec Funeral Home For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary