Linda Mary (Pendt) St. Louis, 68, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a long illness at Ellis Hospital. Born on October 24, 1950 in Albany, NY. Linda was the only daughter of Julia and Edwin Pendt Sr of Schenectady, NY. Linda loved God, her family, and her community. Linda was a member of St George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church. Linda's compassion for others was evident in her daily life as she offered consolation and care to all that she knew or met. She was a Registered Nurse and Administrator for Ellis Hospital for over 30 years, followed by employment at Northwoods Rehabilitation and Extended Care Facility at Hilltop, Guilderland Center Nursing Home, and Home Instead. She maintained her nursing license till her passing. Linda was also an active member and past president of the St George's Parish Council. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Edwin Pendt Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, George; her daughter Jenna McIntyre; and the light of her life, her two grandchildren Devin and Julia McIntyre. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, which will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where Trisagion Prayers will be offered at 7 pm in the funeral home that evening. A Funeral Rite will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10th at St George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 St George Place, Albany NY. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish, may send memorial contributions to St George's Syrian Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1 St George Place, Albany NY 12202, or a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019