Linda R. Cady
Linda R. Cady, 61, of Glenville, unexpectedly passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2020. Born the daughter of Leon and Rose Rostowski, in Amsterdam, NY. She graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1977. She received her Associates of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology with an additional certification in Burn Unit Phlebotomy. Her career began as a NYS Medical Technologist and her reach would go far beyond. Her proudest professional accomplishments included her roles as a Lab Site Supervisor at AMBA, a Medical Instructor at Brandford Institute, and spent the last 15yrs providing comfort as a private care giver. She married her first love, Roger L. Cady in 1983. They had two daughters Rachel And Rebecca, which they loved more than life itself. Tragically, Roger passed in 2002. Through Linda's strength, she opened her heart to her second love, Robert A. Cady, they married in 2006. Bonded by the love they shared of the girls and Roger, they continued to raise the girls with the same strength and resiliency. Linda's true gift was for her ability to welcome everyone into her home and heart. She had a deep love for her friends. From her "Coffee Clutch" to her Dock 1 Crew at Sacandaga Lake. Her deepest love was her family. She was affectionately known as "Gigi" to her two adoring grandsons which had become the lights of her life. She will forever be remembered by her unapologetic attitude, her love for her family and her unmatched strength of will. To continue her memory is her beloved husband, Robert A. Cady; daughter's Becca Cady and Rachel Duncan, her son-in-law, Ajay Duncan, grandsons, Bentley and Arrow Duncan; loving mother, Rose Rostowski and sister, Tammy Brower. She was predeceased by her Father, Leon, and first husband, Roger. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on Monday, November 23rd at 7 PM. Calling hours will be held prior on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. The family asks you bring your favorite memory + photo of Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's honor to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
