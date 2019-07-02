Linda S. Lewis, 81, of Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully in Scotia on June 26, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on April 21, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Everett A. and Alice (Wilbur) Shineman. Linda grew up in Canajoharie, New York and graduated from Canajoharie Senior High School - class of 1956 and Cortland State University - class of 1960. She taught in the Burnt Hills Ballston Lake School District and later tutored for various districts including Scotia-Glenville. She married Harold Richard Lewis in August 1962 and they lived in Scotia the remainder of their lives. Linda was a devoted mother to her two children, Sarah and Evan, and enjoyed spending time at Lake George and Cape Cod with her family. She was a former member of the Junior League, volunteer with CASA and a member of the Board of Directors of the Animal Protective Foundation. Linda is survived by her children, Sarah Lewis Belcher and her husband, Earl V. Belcher, Jr. of Albany, NY, and Evan Richard Lewis and his wife, Heather Lewis of Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Amelia Katherine Lewis; brother, David Shineman and his wife, Ernestine (Ernie) (Hawkins) Shineman; nephews, David (Skip) Shineman, Scott Shineman, W. Lewis Albers and David Albers; nieces, Katherine Albers and Rachel (Albers) Diamond; and devoted dog, Cody. She was predeceased by her husband H. Richard Lewis. Services will be held at a later date arranged by the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, New York 12208 and the Orleans Conservation Trust, 203 South Orleans Road, Orleans, Massachusetts 02653. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019