Linda Sheffield-Bashaw'LaDuke

Linda Diane Sheffield-Bashaw'LaDuke suddenly passed away at the age of 72 on August 8, 2020. Linda was born in Plattsburgh, NY but lived her life in Schenectady where she became a CNA. Linda is the daughter of Lawerence Sheffield and Marion Cobb. Linda was one of six siblings. Linda was predeceased by her two sisters, Cindy Muir and MaryJane Robinson. Linda was also predeceased by her husband, Gerald(Bubby) LaDuke and her three children, Kimberly Cooper, Jeffery Bashaw and Tammy Litts. Linda left behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Linda was the most loving and caring person who will be extremely missed. Funeral Service, Tuesday, August 18th, 1 p.m., at the Daly Funeral Home. An hour of visitation will precede the service from 12 to 1.Interment private.