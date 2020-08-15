1/
Linda Sheffield-Bashaw'LaDuke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Diane Sheffield-Bashaw'LaDuke suddenly passed away at the age of 72 on August 8, 2020. Linda was born in Plattsburgh, NY but lived her life in Schenectady where she became a CNA. Linda is the daughter of Lawerence Sheffield and Marion Cobb. Linda was one of six siblings. Linda was predeceased by her two sisters, Cindy Muir and MaryJane Robinson. Linda was also predeceased by her husband, Gerald(Bubby) LaDuke and her three children, Kimberly Cooper, Jeffery Bashaw and Tammy Litts. Linda left behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Linda was the most loving and caring person who will be extremely missed. Funeral Service, Tuesday, August 18th, 1 p.m., at the Daly Funeral Home. An hour of visitation will precede the service from 12 to 1.Interment private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved