Linda Sue Carter (Leader) born on October 2, 1941, died of cancer November 15, 2020. She was a member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame for golf (inducted 1994) and a seven-time women's club champion at the Mohawk Golf Club in her hometown of Niskayuna, N.Y., winning her first title at age 14. Linda qualified for and competed in the 1961 Women's U.S. Open at Baltusrol Golf Club. Linda is probably Tucson's most accomplished women's amateur golfer. After moving to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona, Linda was a 12-time Tucson city champion. In 1986, Linda was the Arizona Women's Golf Association state champion and Player of the Year (S.W. Section PGA) and Women's Player of the Year. Linda won the Women's SW Golf Tournament in '79, '89 and '91. According to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, Linda still holds course records at six courses, including Tucson National and Silverbell. Linda taught many of Tucson's best junior golfers, and many went on to distinguished golf careers. She was the first female recipient of the Tucson Conquistadors Sports Award in 1982. Ironically, Linda was one of the original organizers of the Walter Hagen Golf Tournament (American Cancer Society). Linda earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964 and a Master of Public Administration degree in 1969 from the University of Arizona. She was a passionate UA Wildcat fan and football and basketball season-ticket holder for many years. Linda was the third female Tucson police officer/detective. Linda, aka "Grannio" is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Carter,siblings Patricia O'Neill, Harry Leader (Kathy) and Bill Leader (Denise), Judy Tutalo (Scott), Max and Jack Tutalo (grandsons) and many others. She was preceded in death by brothers Jimmy and Charlie, and parents Peg and Charles Leader. ?Linda, your accomplishments made us proud. But there was so much more to you - your smile, your sense of humor, your energy, and your constant willingness to help family members in need. The last golf shot Linda hit was a chip-in birdie at Oro Valley Country Club – a fitting end. Donations may be made in Linda's name to The First Tee Tucson c/o The Tucson Conquistadores Foundation, 6450 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85710. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



