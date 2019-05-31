Linda "Lena" Wujciak, 67, fell asleep in our Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Lena was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late Edward and Doris Duma Wujciak, Sr. She was a 1969 graduate of Linton High School. Lena worked for the Department of the Navy in Scotia, Schenectady Chrysler Plymouth and managed several bar establishments including, Leasons, the Box Office and Double D's. Her smile, laughter and heart of gold shined bright on everyone who crossed her path. She had a generous gift of unconditional love that even a stranger was blessed with. Family was Lena's priority and everyone who she called friend; she called family, including her four legged buddies. She embraced her Polish heritage, loved crafting and spending time at the lake. In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her sisters, Merry Wujciak and Karen Coppola. She is survived by her devoted sons, Edward J. (Tammy Myers) Wujciak, II, and Kevin Wujciak; her beloved life partner, Joe Albanese; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Evie Wujciak and Edward J. Wujciak, III; "adopted children" Albert Monroe and Jen Vassar; brother-in-law, Mickey Coppola; nephews, Chris (Samantha) Coppola, Nick Coppola and Austin (Alyssa) Coppola; dear friend, Madeline Zielinski; and several great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. with Fr. Richard Carlino, officiating. Burial will be held in St. Cyril & Method Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the service. A Memorial Ride will be held on June 29th and Celebration of Life will be held at noon from the Schenectady Moose Lodge. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 31, 2019