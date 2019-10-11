|
|
Dr. Lingkon So, 78, of Schenectady, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on September 22, 1941 in Manila, Philippines. While in the Philippines he graduated Cum Laude at Mapua University. He then emigrated to the States and received his master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and finally a Master's Degree in Business Administration at Syracuse University. He began his career with the Aerospace Division with General Electric in Auburn, NY. He moved on to Project Manager at the GE facility in Utica. He then moved on to Manager Thomson-CSF Program at the GE Research & Development Center in Niskayuna in 1985. In the mid 1990's he worked for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan where he retired in 2001. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cindy. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carmen; his sons, Sherwin (Debra) and Edwin; grandsons, Andrew and Brandon. He is also survived by five brothers and four sisters and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019