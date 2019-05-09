|
Lisa Barbolt Prosser, 59, died Sat., May 4th at home, in the loving company of her family, after a brief illness. Survivors include husband, Emmett; children, Brianna Rolston, Brandon Stanley, Christine Blowers; five grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Rich and Anita Baisley and families. Celebration of Life services next Friday, May 17th at Grace Fellowship, Route 146, Halfmoon. Full obituary to appear in next week's edition. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019