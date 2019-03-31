Lisabeth "Lis" M. Whittam, 87, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe (Joseph) and Giacinta (Jennie) Longo. Lis was a 1949 graduate of Mont Pleasant. She married her beloved husband Chester C. Whittam Sr. on October 1, 1950 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Schenectady, where she was a long-time communicant. Lis opened her own hair salon, Lisa Marie's Boutique, in the former Shop – O – Rama Plaza and retired from Trustco Bank in Schenectady after many years as a teller. Lis' most important job was raising her children and making a wonderful home for them. She loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren. Lis always welcomed people into her home and loved to make sure they all left with full stomachs. She will be missed by many. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Chester C. Whittam Sr, her children Paul (Carol) Whittam, Chester (Laurie) Whittam Jr., Joseph (Denise) Whittam, Michael (Phyllis) Whittam and Lisa (Michael) O'Brien; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; her sister Cristina Rachiele and niece Debbie (Ed) Olsen and family, step-sister Marilyn (Marlin) Norris, and several other nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Lis will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Committal services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Road Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to follow in procession please meet at the Glenville Funeral Home by 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions in Lis' name may be made to the of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary