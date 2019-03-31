The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Road
Glenville, NY
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisabeth Whittam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisabeth M. Whittam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisabeth M. Whittam Obituary
Lisabeth "Lis" M. Whittam, 87, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe (Joseph) and Giacinta (Jennie) Longo. Lis was a 1949 graduate of Mont Pleasant. She married her beloved husband Chester C. Whittam Sr. on October 1, 1950 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Schenectady, where she was a long-time communicant. Lis opened her own hair salon, Lisa Marie's Boutique, in the former Shop – O – Rama Plaza and retired from Trustco Bank in Schenectady after many years as a teller. Lis' most important job was raising her children and making a wonderful home for them. She loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren. Lis always welcomed people into her home and loved to make sure they all left with full stomachs. She will be missed by many. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Chester C. Whittam Sr, her children Paul (Carol) Whittam, Chester (Laurie) Whittam Jr., Joseph (Denise) Whittam, Michael (Phyllis) Whittam and Lisa (Michael) O'Brien; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; her sister Cristina Rachiele and niece Debbie (Ed) Olsen and family, step-sister Marilyn (Marlin) Norris, and several other nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Lis will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Committal services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Road Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to follow in procession please meet at the Glenville Funeral Home by 10:15 a.m. Memorial contributions in Lis' name may be made to the of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now