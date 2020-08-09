Lloyd J. Hebert, Jr., 90, formerly of Albany, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Teresian House in Albany. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Lloyd J. and Anna M. Schilling Hebert, Sr. and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, Class of 1948 and from Russell Sage in 1960 where he earned his BA in Business Administration. Mr. Hebert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 received his Honorable Discharge. Lloyd retired from the State University of New York in Albany where he had been the Director of Parking Manager from 1960 to 1986. He had been a communicant and Choir member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Albany, loved animals and traveling and was a member of the U.S.C.P.F.A. (U.S. - China Peoples Friendship Association) and the Veterans for Peace Chapter 10 – The Tom Paine Chapter. Loving brother of twins Paul (Jean) Hebert and Paula (Walter) Moran, both of Speigletown, the late twins John "Jack" (the late, Kay and Pat) of Clifton Park and the late Mary (Otto) Mollnow of Melrose, cherished Uncle of Rick, Joe, Peggie, Ernie, Carl, Peggy, Gary, Nancy, Paul, Nadine, Paula, Michele and Kathy and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Calling hours will be private for family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the White-Sanvidge Funeral Home, 58 Leversee Rd, (Rt-40 in Speigletown) Troy, NY 12182. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing rules inside and outside of the funeral home and the Church where there are capacity limitations. Those attending the Mass are asked to please arrive there between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to offer contact tracing information prior to entering the Church. Relatives and friends are invited to Lloyd's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at Transfiguration Parish (formerly St. Bonaventure's Church), 50 Hillview Ave, Troy, NY 12182 at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment with military honors will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Troy. The family would like to offer their very special thanks to Lloyd's niece Kathy for all of her love and care as well as to all the staff at the Teresian House. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204, in memory of Lloyd J. Hebert, Jr. To share a memory with the family or to express your on-line condolences, please visit whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com
