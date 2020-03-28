|
Lois A. Davis, 87, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 22nd at her home in Scotia. Born in Schenectady, Lois was the daughter of the late George and Carrie (Skokan) Blessing and was a graduate of Draper High School and Mildred Elley Business School. Lois's working career spanned more than 20 years in NYS civil service beginning in 1971. She worked in the Schenectady County Civil Service Department, the Business Office of Draper High School and finished her career as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs at Schenectady County Community College. She retired in 1994. Prior to her career in civil service, Lois worked at General Electric Company's General Engineering Laboratory for 8 years. A lifetime member of Trinity Reformed Church in Rotterdam, in her later years Lois attended West Glenville Reformed Church with her daughters and their families. She was active with a Capital District area Christian Singles group and with her churches. She was an accomplished pianist and often filled in at Trinity Reformed during worship services. Lois was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended hundreds of basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, baseball, softball, football, field hockey and soccer games, track meets and golf matches. She also so enjoyed the monthly SCCC Retirees' Luncheons which she rarely missed during the 26 years she was retired. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald R. Davis in 1975, Lois was also predeceased by her son Harvey J. Davis and sister Elaine P. Richards. Lois is survived by her children, Jennifer A. Kenneally (William) of Ballston Lake, Carolyn E. Hodgkins (Bruce) of Charlton and Edward R. Davis (Anne) of Guilderland, daughter-in-law, Jane L. Davis of Guilderland, 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Lois's life will be held at West Glenville Reformed Church at day and time to be announced. Interment will be held in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or a condolence for Lois's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020